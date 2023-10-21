UAE Embassy in Muscat issues warning to citizens over tropical cyclone in Oman

Residents are asked to be careful in the case of outdoor activities
The UAE Embassy in Muscat has called on its citizens in Oman to be cautious over unstable weather conditions caused by tropical cyclone Tej that is brewing in the Arabian Sea.
In a tweet on Saturday evening, Emiratis were urged to follow safety instructions issued by relevant authorities and contact the embassy in case of emergencies. The UAE Embassy has issued hotline numbers 0097180024 or 0097180044444.
‘Tej’ is expected to turn in a ‘cyclonic storm’ that will hit Oman by Sunday. The country’s state news agency on Saturday announced Salalah port will be temporarily shut down starting from Sunday 5pm (local time) due to cyclone Tej.
The UAE National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) alerted on Friday that a tropical depression in the south of the Arabian Sea is expected to become a tropical storm. The weather disturbance, however, has no direct impact on the UAE, the Met department clarified, but the flow of moisture from the Arabian Sea eastward and southward will result in the formation of cumulus clouds that are accompanied by rain that will be felt in some parts of the country until Tuesday (October 24).
ALSO READ:
Residents are asked to be careful in the case of outdoor activities
'The show must go on,' says the singer who will be performing in the heart of Irish Village at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium
Over Dh4 million in cash prizes as well as electronics and auto services can be won
Across the UAE, communities and humanitarian groups have teamed up with Emirates Red Crescent to raise funds and collect baskets of relief
Living in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, he is the draw's first grand prize winner outside the UAE
The summit is aimed at providing a platform where GCC and Asean leaders can discuss ways to boost partnerships and exchange views on matters of mutual interest
Authority has warned motorists of reduced visibility while driving
The events aim to prepare 25,000 relief packages for Palestinians with the support of volunteers from across the Emirates