UAE Embassy in Muscat issues warning to citizens over tropical cyclone in Oman

Emiratis are urged to follow safety instructions issued by relevant authorities as tropical cyclone Tej is expected to hit Oman today

by Angel Tesorero Published: Sat 21 Oct 2023, 11:52 PM

The UAE Embassy in Muscat has called on its citizens in Oman to be cautious over unstable weather conditions caused by tropical cyclone Tej that is brewing in the Arabian Sea.

In a tweet on Saturday evening, Emiratis were urged to follow safety instructions issued by relevant authorities and contact the embassy in case of emergencies. The UAE Embassy has issued hotline numbers 0097180024 or 0097180044444.

‘Tej’ is expected to turn in a ‘cyclonic storm’ that will hit Oman by Sunday. The country’s state news agency on Saturday announced Salalah port will be temporarily shut down starting from Sunday 5pm (local time) due to cyclone Tej.

The UAE National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) alerted on Friday that a tropical depression in the south of the Arabian Sea is expected to become a tropical storm. The weather disturbance, however, has no direct impact on the UAE, the Met department clarified, but the flow of moisture from the Arabian Sea eastward and southward will result in the formation of cumulus clouds that are accompanied by rain that will be felt in some parts of the country until Tuesday (October 24).

