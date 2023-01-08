Watch: Rainbow brightens UAE sky; waterfalls gush off mountains after 2 days of heavy rains

Weather, safety, landmarks and outdoor activities were evaluated in the report
A rainbow has formed across the horizon of a beach in the UAE after two days of incessant rains. Weather-related social media channel Storm Centre posted the stunning video, showing the fully formed rainbow brightening the morning sky in Ras Al Khaimah.
The Ras Al Khaimah Government Media Office posted another video, showing waterfalls gushing off mountains and valleys in the emirate.
Light to moderate rains continued for the third day straight in the UAE, with the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) reporting showers in parts of Abu Dubai, Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah.
The NCM has predicted more rains through the week, with showers likely on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures are expected to dip further as well.
Explaining the reasons for the current weather, an NCM expert had said that the country is affected by an extension of upper air jet stream from the west, accompanied with different cloud formation flowing with a trough of surface low pressure.
When asked if this was the result of rain enhancement efforts, Dr Ahmed Habib added: "Cloud seeding is always done whenever there are clouds that meet certain criteria and are suitable for seeding. This is done routinely in the UAE whenever there is rain.”
