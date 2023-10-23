Watch: Heavy rains, thunder in UAE; lightning, hail expected this week

Cyclone Tej will weaken into a tropical depression in the next 24 hours

by Sahim Salim Published: Mon 23 Oct 2023, 4:26 PM Last updated: Mon 23 Oct 2023, 4:36 PM

A cyclone in the Arabian Sea is expected to gradually weaken into a tropical storm and then a depression, the UAE’s weather department has said.

In its latest update about Cyclone Tej, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said the category 2 cyclone currently has wind speeds of up to 165kmph. It will weaken into a tropical depression in the next 24 hours.

It will have an indirect impact on the country, with rains forecast. The NCM has predicted lightning, thunder, rains and hail in some areas on Wednesday and Friday.

In its five-day weather forecast, the NCM has predicted rainfall in parts of the country till Friday, October 27.

In an advisory issued on Monday, the NCM urged residents to stay away from areas prone to flash floods.

It shared videos showing flooded valleys as heavy rains and hails hit Ras Al Khaimah and Khor Fakkan.

