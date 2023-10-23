Watch: Residents evacuated as cyclone approaches Salalah; heavy rains batter Oman

According to reports, the cyclone is 250km away from Salalah city

By Laraib Tariq Anwer Published: Mon 23 Oct 2023, 10:21 AM Last updated: Mon 23 Oct 2023, 11:28 AM

Residents in the Dhofar Governorate and the Wilayat of Al Jazir in the Al Wusta Governorate in Oman are bracing for turbulent weather as heavy downpours batter the country after warnings of a deepening Cyclone Tej in the Arabian Sea.

The latest updates on the cyclone by the Oman Meteorology have classified it as a Tropical Cyclone of Category 2 as it reduced from a category 3. Experts are also predicting a further reduction to Category 1. According to reports, the cyclone is 250km away from Salalah city.

It is moving towards the west and northwest direction, heading for the coasts of Dhofar Governate and Yemen, which it is likely to cross by Monday evening or tomorrow morning. Parts of the country are already experiencing the effects of the cyclone, with roads and valleys inundated by rising waters.

Omani authorities are carrying out evacuations of people residing in Hallaniyat Islands and coastal regions in the states of Salalah, Rakhyut, and Dhalkot. Shelters and accommodation in the Dhofar Governate have been prepared, where 15,000 people are set to move in.

Due to adverse weather conditions, authorities have declared October 23-24 (Monday and Tuesday) as official holidays for both public and private sector employees in the Dhofar Governorate and the Al Wusta Governorate.

Heavier rains are expected, sweeping the flow of valleys and reefs. Residents will likely face gusty winds, causing objects to fly into the air and trees uproot. Seas will be rough, with a risk of water extending to coastal regions.

Flights between Muscat and Salalah airports were increased to facilitate the movement during the cyclone. The Civil Aviation Authority has issued a stern advisory, urging the public to exercise extreme caution, specifically advising against crossing valleys and emphasising the importance of avoiding low-lying areas for safety.

Authorities have put out guidelines and warnings for residents to follow during these unstable weather conditions.

