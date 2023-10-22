Residents to be evacuated, flights increased: Oman's crisis management gears up for Cyclone Tej

Authorities urged everyone to exercise caution, advising against crossing valleys, emphasising the importance of avoiding low-lying areas for safety

Oman's National Committee for Emergency Situations Management, on Sunday, decided to evacuate residents from the Hallaniyat Islands and coastal regions in the states of Salalah, Rakhyut, and Dhalkot in anticipation of the impending cyclone Tej. The Chairman of the Committee confirmed that all necessary measures will be implemented to support rescue operations in areas expected to be impacted by the cyclone in the Dhofar and Al Wusta Governorates.

On Saturday, the National Centre for Emergency Management convened a meeting to assess the developments related to the anticipated tropical cyclone Tej and its potential impact on the Dhofar and Al Wusta governorates. They also discussed the readiness of various sectors and the optimal strategies for mitigating the cyclone's effects in the coming days, with sector coordinators in attendance.

Flights between Muscat and Salalah airports has been increased to facilitate the movement during the cyclone. The Civil Aviation Authority has issued a stern advisory, urging the public to exercise extreme caution, specifically advising against crossing valleys and emphasising the importance of avoiding low-lying areas for safety.

Oman has declared two-day holiday in the Dhofar Governorate and the Wilayat of Al Jazir in the Al Wusta Governorate due to adverse weather conditions currently affecting the Sultanate. Public and private sectors will be closed on October 23-24 (Monday and Tuesday).

In terms of preparations, the Relief and Shelter Sector presented its readiness, including establishing 30 shelter centres distributed across the various regions of Dhofar Governorate. These shelters have essential food supplies to sustain residents during the expected adverse weather conditions. Additionally, three shelter centres in Al-Jazir Governorate have been activated.

The Basic Services Sector has provided the governorate with a range of equipment, including electric generators and fuel tanks, to ensure the continuous availability of basic services such as water, electricity, communications, roads, and waste management while dealing with the impending tropical cyclone.

The Search and Rescue Sector has dispatched crews, equipment, specialised search and rescue mechanisms, and water rescue boats. Five advanced points have been established in Dhofar Governorate to facilitate the deployment of water rescue teams to areas expected to be affected. Moreover, a specialised team for handling hazardous materials has been stationed in the governorate.

Regarding the medical response and public health sector, support has been extended to the Dhofar Governorate to enable the provision of healthcare services and ensure their continuous operation in line with the requirements of the situation.

The National Emergency Situations Management Committee closely monitors the preparation stages and coordinates with various sectors to ensure effective situation management, prioritising the safety of lives and property.

