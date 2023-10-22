Watch: Heavy rains hit UAE as Cyclone Tej deepens

Although it is currently a category 2 storm, experts expect it to deepen into a category 3 one within the next 24 hours

by Web Desk Published: Sun 22 Oct 2023, 5:18 PM Last updated: Sun 22 Oct 2023, 5:21 PM

Heavy rains hit parts of the UAE on Sunday afternoon, as predicted by the National Centre of Meteorology.

The NCM had earlier said that the UAE would see the effects of Cyclone Tej, a tropical storm that is brewing in the Arabian Sea. Although it is currently a category 2 cyclone, experts expect it to deepen into a category 3 one within the next 24 hours.

The authority posted videos of cars driving through the heavy downpour in mountainous regions.

Ras Al Khaimah is seeing major rains as shown in the video below.

Visibility seems to have reduced on a road leading to Hatta.

Alert issued

The NCM issued an alert earlier, warning motorists to exercise extra caution during these weather conditions.

The following three rules are to be followed when driving in the rain:

1. Avoid driving unless absolutely necessary. If you do drive, be careful, alert, and vigilant in order to ensure the safety of everyone on the road.

2. Turn on low-beam lights when visibility is reduced.

3. Follow weather forecasts from official channels, be prepared to follow instructions given by authorities.

The NCM also asked residents to refrain from spreading rumours and get their information from official sources only.

The UAE is expected to experience rain in the afternoon tomorrow as well. The NCM has also said that there is a chance of fog forming later in the day.

