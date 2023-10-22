Watch: Heavy rains hit UAE as Cyclone Tej deepens

The campaign continues on Sunday with two events taking place in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah
Heavy rains hit parts of the UAE on Sunday afternoon, as predicted by the National Centre of Meteorology.
The NCM had earlier said that the UAE would see the effects of Cyclone Tej, a tropical storm that is brewing in the Arabian Sea. Although it is currently a category 2 cyclone, experts expect it to deepen into a category 3 one within the next 24 hours.
The authority posted videos of cars driving through the heavy downpour in mountainous regions.
Ras Al Khaimah is seeing major rains as shown in the video below.
Visibility seems to have reduced on a road leading to Hatta.
The NCM issued an alert earlier, warning motorists to exercise extra caution during these weather conditions.
The following three rules are to be followed when driving in the rain:
1. Avoid driving unless absolutely necessary. If you do drive, be careful, alert, and vigilant in order to ensure the safety of everyone on the road.
2. Turn on low-beam lights when visibility is reduced.
3. Follow weather forecasts from official channels, be prepared to follow instructions given by authorities.
The NCM also asked residents to refrain from spreading rumours and get their information from official sources only.
The UAE is expected to experience rain in the afternoon tomorrow as well. The NCM has also said that there is a chance of fog forming later in the day.
ALSO READ:
The campaign continues on Sunday with two events taking place in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah
An integrated security system —which includes surveillance cameras — will also be in place
Minister for Tolerance and Co-existence inaugurates the second Emirates Paediatric Bone Marrow Transplant Congress in Abu Dhabi
'Every form of assistance – no matter how modest or substantial – holds the power to transform lives,' she says
The exhibition at Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilisation will display 84 meticulously-curated objects, showcasing the rich cultural heritage and exquisite craftsmanship of the Indian subcontinent
The second event will be held on Sunday, October 22
The NCM has forecasted a chance of rainfall today in the afternoon
The shipment is part of country's ongoing humanitarian efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people affected by the ongoing conflict