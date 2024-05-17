E-Paper

Look: Sheikha Latifa inaugurates Expo 2020 Museum in Dubai

The museum will be open to the public with free entry on May 18

Published: Fri 17 May 2024, 6:38 PM

Last updated: Fri 17 May 2024, 6:45 PM

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and Member of Dubai Council, inaugurated the Expo 2020 Dubai Museum on Friday. The launch marks International Museum Day.

The museum in Expo City features behind-the-scenes insights of the Expo 2020 Dubai journey.


The museum will open to the public with free entry on May 18.

The museum highlights UAE’s first foray into World Expos in the 1970s, Expo 2020’s inception and bid, masterplan design and site construction, the challenges of the pandemic and postponement, opening ceremony and the six-month event. The museum will also honour the World Expo’s impacts and ongoing legacy.


Visitors on May 18 and 19 can avail complimentary, combined entry to the new museum and the city’s three Stories of Nations exhibitions, and a 50 per cent discount on all other attractions – Alif, Terra, the Women’s and Vision Pavilions, and Garden in the Sky.

