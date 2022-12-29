Watch: Family nearly swept away after heavy rains, flooding cause part of road to collapse

A video shared on social media shows the dangers of heavy downpour in mountainous regions

By Web Desk Published: Thu 29 Dec 2022, 11:53 AM Last updated: Thu 29 Dec 2022, 12:20 PM

Multiple emirates in the UAE experienced days of continuous rain this week. Heavy downpours caused flooding in many areas.

Authorities such as NCM and police put out advisories, urging residents to stay cautious while unstable weather conditions gripped the country.

A video posted by the handle Storm_centre on social media shows the dangers of flooding in mountainous regions. The video shows a family standing at the edge of a road in a valley. The road is partially collapsed due to heavy rains and flooding.

As a family watches, part of the road gives way and falls into the turbulent waters below. The father quickly pulls his son away from the edge.

The text in the video warns people of the dangers of unstable weather conditions, particularly in valleys, and asks the public to keep their children away from these areas.

In the past, authorities in the UAE have advised that residents stay away from flooded valleys and dams during periods of unstable weather.

On Wednesday evening, a tragic accident occured in which a 13-year-old boy on his father drowned in a water hole in Wadi Shahah, Ras Al Khaimah. The boy began sinking into the hole and his father tried to save him, but unfortunately failed.

ALSO READ: