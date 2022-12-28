UAE: 13-year-old boy, father die after drowning in hole filled with rainwater

Investigations reveal the child's father rushed into the hole to try and save him, but was ultimately unsuccessful

A 13 -year-old child and his 39-year-old father died this evening, Wednesday, after they drowned in a water hole in Wadi Shahah, Ras Al Khaimah.

Authorities received a call this evening reporting the incident, following which the marine rescue branch of the Ras Al Khaimah Police immediately rushed to the site.

Investigations revealed that the child began drowning inside a hole filled with rainwater. His father rushed into the hole to try and save him, but was ultimately unsuccessful, and both father and son passed away.

Upon their arrival, marine rescue officers began a wide search operation using rubber boats until they managed to recover both bodies.

The bodies were then shifted to the morgue, and relevant authorities took over the case to complete the legal procedures.

