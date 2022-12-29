Video: Roads back to normal after days of heavy rain, flooding in Sharjah

This may be the largest prize money offered in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia
Sharjah Municipality has announced that roads and traffic in the emirate are "back to normal" after days of heavy rain and flooded streets.
The emirate, along with others in the country, was hit with heavy rains for three days in a row. The National Centre of Meteorology in the UAE (NCM) had issued yellow and orange alerts of rain, urging residents to be cautious and take care while performing outdoor activities.
Earlier, it was announced that from December 26, parks in the emirate would be closed due to the unstable weather conditions. Sharjah also said that it was ready to deal with the weather conditions. Sharjah Municipality provided the necessary staff, equipment, and heavy and light machinery, such as dam pumps, tanks, and mobile withdrawal stations to manage the flow of water and heavy rainfall.
A video shows the authority's efforts in draining the roads.
There were 120 tanks and 100 pumping stations all over the city working to rid the streets of waterlogging. The efforts resulted in cars and other vehicles driving smoothly on the roads.
