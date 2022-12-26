UAE weather: Yellow alert issued for rain; authorities warn of unstable conditions

Convective clouds, which are associated with rainfall, will gradually increase over the course of the day, accompanied by a drop in temperature

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Mon 26 Dec 2022, 6:24 AM

The National Centre of Meteorology in the UAE (NCM) has warned of unstable weather conditions in the country.

Cloud cover will increase gradually over scattered areas of the country. Some of the clouds will be convective ones associated with rainfall and will come with a decrease in temperature.

Temperatures are set to reach 25°C in Abu Dhabi and 26°C in Dubai. The emirates will see lows of 19°C and 22°C.

Moderate to strong winds will cause blowing dust. The sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

