New Year's Eve in UAE: 4 destinations to watch fireworks in Sharjah

Locations around town offer breathtaking views of fireworks, dining options, musical shows, and more

By Web Desk Published: Sun 25 Dec 2022, 3:53 PM

Sharjah is all set to welcome the New Year, with multiple locations around town offering breathtaking views of fireworks, as well as other entertainment such a exclusive shows and events.

Family-friendly destinations in the emirate are being made ready for the festivities by Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) in coordination with Sharjah Commerce & Tourism Development Authority.

1. Al Majaz Waterfront

Al Majaz Waterfront will have 8-minute fabulous fireworks lighting up the Khalid Lagoon’s skyscapes, to celebrate its 10-year anniversary and to count down to the New Year.

The leisure destination is well-known for its New Year's Eve shows and attracts thousands of visitors every year. This year, a special flyboard show and musical shows are set to entertain audiences from 7.45pm onwards.

The wide variety of restaurants and cafés for which Al Majaz Waterfront is best known will be available to visitors as well.

2. Al Noor Island

A special New Year’s Eve dining experience is offered in the tranquil atmosphere of Al Noor Island on December 31 from 9pm until midnight.

The 'By the Bay' dining at the destination offers guests a unique view of the mega fireworks displays in a peaceful atmosphere. In addition to enjoying a delicious dinner by the shoreline with cityscape views, guests can also explore the wonders of the island at their own pace. A complimentary sky watch session if weather permits.

Tickets, including the dinner, are priced at Dh340 for adults and Dh150 for kids.

3. Khorfakkan Beach

Bringing the fireworks extravaganza to the east coast, Khorfakkan beach will celebrate New Year’s Eve with a countdown, filling the sky with mesmerising colours, along with enchanting entertainment from LED, fire to bubble shows starting from 7.45pm onwards for kids and families.

Visitors will be able to enjoy a scrumptious dinner from a variety of cuisines and watch the dazzling fireworks from unique viewing spots in the cafes and restaurants located at the stunning beachfront destination.

4. Mleiha Archaeological centre

Adding a memorable desert camping experience to the list of New Year celebrations, Mleiha Archaeological centre is offering unforgettable overnight camping to visitors, filled with dance, music, stargazing, and traditional hospitality.

A celebration packed with entertainment, the New Year’s Eve at Mleiha will feature live shows including the traditional Tanoura Dance, Fire Dance, and Oud performance. Visitors can also explore the stars and planets with the assistance of experienced guides at the stargazing booth arranged at the campsite.

After enjoying a delicious buffet dinner and shows, the guests will be able to spend the night at the magical deserts of Mleiha in the specially set up camps with bonfires.

The experience will begin at 6.30pm on December 31 with a free self-guided museum tou,r and will end by 8am on the following morning with breakfast.

Tickets cost Dh875 for adults and Dh650 for children, on a non-exclusive basis. It is also possible to book exclusive lounges (with a minimum of 10 people). The exclusive lounge costs Dh950 per adult and Dh650 per child. For booking and more information, contact 068021111 or mleihamanagement@discovermleiha.ae

Other popular family destinations including Al Qasba, Al Montazah Parks, The Flag Island, Rahmaniya Parks, and Heart of Sharjah. These also offer a wide range of unique world-class experiences at incredible value for residents and visitors, giving more reasons to celebrate the new beginnings.

