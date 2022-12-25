Watch: Rains add to festive cheer in UAE on Christmas morning

The eastern side of the country was blessed with rain at dawn today, making for a picturesque sunrise

By Web Desk Published: Sun 25 Dec 2022, 7:30 AM

Most UAE residents have been making the most of the holiday season especially since temperatures have been dropping across the country.

However, residents were met with a pleasant surprise late last night and today morning as rains lashed the country.

At around 2am last night, Dubai was greeted with light rain, bringing in the Christmas cheer. According the the National Centre of Meteorology, there was light rain on Sheikh Zayed Road (towards Abu Dhabi), last night.

Other emirates also had similar luck as rain fell throughout the night and into the early morning in Sharjah, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain.

Storm Centre posted videos on its Twitter account sharing the joy.

The eastern side of the country was blessed with rain at dawn today, making for a picturesque sunrise.

In the video below, a resident is seen driving through the rain during daybreak at Kalba, Sharjah.

Heavy rain also fell across Ras Al Khaimah today morning, as Storm Centre shared a compilation of small clips from the emirate. The video below shows how rains lashed the emirate while winds were blowing.

In the past, authorities have advised that residents stay away from flooded valleys and dams during periods of unstable weather.

In the video below, a fast-moving stream is captured as residents gather around in awe. Ras Al Khaimah, the place where this was filmed, saw heavy rains last night.

ALSO READ: