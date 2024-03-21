UAE

UAE weather: Red alert issued due to fog; temperatures expected to drop

The speed limit was reduced to 80kmph on a key road in Abu Dhabi

Web Desk
Published: Thu 21 Mar 2024, 7:27 AM

Last updated: Thu 21 Mar 2024, 7:31 AM

Residents in some suburban areas of the country on Thursday woke up to foggy conditions.

With dense fog recorded in Abu Dhabi's Ajban, Al Faqa (Al Ain) and Nahil areas, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued red and yellow alerts.

The authority warned the public of poor visibility, urging drivers to be careful on the roads. On Abu Dhabi's Al Taf Road, the speed limit was reduced to 80kmph.

The foggy conditions are expected to last until 9am. Here are the affected areas:

Elsewhere in the country, today's weather is expected to be partly cloudy and dusty at times. Temperatures will drop and humidity will rise at night until Friday morning.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Winds will be light to moderate but may turn brisk and cause dusty conditions.

Waves in the Arabian Gulf will be turbulent to moderate, while the Sea of Oman will see light to medium waves.

