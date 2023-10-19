UAE weather: Red alert issued due to fog; speed limits reduced on major roads

For the rest of the day, residents can expect fair to partly cloudy conditions, though rain clouds could form by afternoon

Thu 19 Oct 2023

The UAE on Thursday woke up to thick fog blanketing a number of roads, mainly in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Poor visibility prompted weather authorities to raise red and yellow alerts in some areas.

The National Centre of Meteorology issued a fog alert as early as 4am, saying the conditions were expected to last until 9am. Among the affected areas were Dubai's Al Minhad, Al Maktoum International Airport, and Al Lisali, and Abu Dhabi's Al Ajban, Sweihan, and Seih Shuaib.

Speed limits were reduced on certain roads in Abu Dhabi to ensure safety. The emirate's police urged drivers to keep an eye on changes that are displayed on information boards.

On the Trucks Road (Sieh Shuaib - Al Faqa) and Mohammed Bin Rashid Road (Kizad - Seih Alsedirah) in Abu Dhabi, motorists should keep their speed to 80kmph amidst the foggy conditions, the police said.

For the rest of the day, the UAE can generally expect a fair to partly cloudy day, though rain clouds could form in the east by afternoon, the NCM said in its forecast.

Wind will be light and humidity is expected to rise at night, it added. Temperatures are higher today, hitting 40 degrees Celsius in some areas of Abu Dhabi and 35 degrees in Dubai.

