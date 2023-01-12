UAE weather: Rain may fall in some areas; temperature to reach 24°C

Community initiative that serves as a link between force and public helps people living in residential districts
The weather in the UAE will be partly cloudy in general, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
During the day time, there is a chance of rainfall over some northern areas in the country.
Temperatures will drop to 18°C in Abu Dhabi and 19°C in Dubai. The emirates will see a high of 24°C.
Light to moderate winds will blow. The sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.
Illnesses are common in rainy weather due to the drop in temperature. Children are known to suffer from various health issues due to the winter showers, say healthcare specialists.
According to doctors, there has been a surge in Influenza A infections which impact the respiratory system – nose, throat and lungs.
Dr Malak Shaheen, consultant paediatrics and paediatric allergy at Thumbay University Hospital, said: “The cold and damp air further contributes to worsening of symptoms among children who are allergic or have a tendency to develop allergies.”
