UAE weather: Chance of rain with significant drop in temperatures

'There was this void in my heart': How a horrific accident led henna artist to Dubai to help, heal people
The weather in the UAE will be partly cloudy in general, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
There is a chance of rainfall over some northern and eastern areas in the country. This is accompanied by a significant decrease in temperatures.
Temperatures will drop to 16°C in Abu Dhabi and 17°C in Dubai. The emirates will see highs of 25°C and 24°C respectively.
Moderate winds will blow. The sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in the Oman Sea.
