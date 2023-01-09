UAE rains: How Dubai Police use special patrols to ensure residents' safety in mountains, valleys

The UAE National Center of Meteorology has predicted heavy rains over the weekend
No serious accidents were reported in Dubai and nearby valleys due to the unstable weather conditions over the weekend, the director of Hatta police station revealed.
Colonel Mubarak Al Ketbi said that the police, in cooperation with Dubai Municipality, RTA, Dubai Civil Defence, and Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, had stepped up the level of readiness in the mountainous areas and valleys of Hatta, which have been recently popular among members of the public due to change in temperatures.
Al Ketbi also added that Dubai Police have increased the number of patrols in areas near dams and are always ready to deal with emergencies 24 hours a day. “Residents are advised to stay away from places of water pools and valleys when the weather is unstable,” he noted.
He further confirmed that the Hatta police station had intensified its traffic patrols in the streams of valleys and mountains, explaining that these patrols have special advantages over regular patrols in their ability to move in rugged areas. “These patrols are equipped with the latest smart devices and modern technologies to communicate with the command and control centre at the HQ, as well as all equipment used in rescue and providing support and assistance,” Al Ketbi explained.
Al Ketbi further urged members of the public to call 999 in emergencies and 901 for non-emergencies and general inquiries.
