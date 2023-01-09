Is it snowing in Abu Dhabi? UAE Capital turns into surreal winter wonderland in viral video

From palm trees covered in snow to oryx navigating their way through barren trees, the clip shows the city transformed in the cold weather

Animals walk through white forests while icy waters lap against the bottom of snow-covered boats. Are we describing the cold Arctic north or somewhere closer home?

A video shared by Abu Dhabi travel guide 'Visit Abu Dhabi' reimagines the UAE Capital as a winter wonderland. As temperatures drop all over the country, the video takes a look at what the city would look like if they dropped even further — enough to make it snow.

Winter rushes through the city, turning waters to ice and covering airport runways. Snowflakes dance down in the wind as cars wind through snow-covered roads. Blankets of white cover iconic locations such as Qasr al Hosn Fort and Ferrari World, showing them in a new light.

One surreal shot shows oryx - which are desert animals - walking through the white snow as if it is their native golden sand, navigating their way among barren trees. Palm trees covered in snow make up the foreground while the iconic Abu Dhabi skyline forms the background in the final shot.

The video has gained over 6,000 likes, with one commenter comparing it to Winterfell, a fictional location in the popular TV show Game of Thrones, that is submerged under a perpetual winter.

It is not too much of a stretch of imagination to envision snow in the UAE. Mountains in the country have seen snowfall in the past, including Jebel Jais, the highest peak in the Emirates.

Jebel Jais is part of the spectacular Hajar mountains that were formed over 70 million years ago. Towering at 1,934 metres above sea level, the mountain usually records temperatures that are 10°C cooler on average than the sea level. It last saw snow as recently as 2020.

