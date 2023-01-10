UAE weather: Cloudy with chance of rain, rough seas

Published: Tue 10 Jan 2023, 6:23 AM

The weather in the UAE will be partly cloudy and dusty at times with a rise in temperatures during the daytime.

The skies will become cloudy by evening over some coastal, northern areas and the sea with a chance of rainfall.

Temperatures are set to reach 27°C and 26°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai respectively. Mercury will drop to 16°C and 19°C in the emirates.

Moderate to fresh winds will blow. The sea will be moderate to rough by evening in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

