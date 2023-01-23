UAE weather: Cloudy skies with a chance of rainfall today

Atlantis The Royal 'grand reveal' party continued well into the night as Swedish House Mafia kept the crowd on their feet
The day will be partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times over scattered areas with a chance of rainfall especially over some Eastern, Coastal, and Western areas, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times.
Temperatures could be as high as 27ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 23ºC in Abu Dhabi and 25ºC in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 14ºC in Abu Dhabi and 16ºC in Dubai and 4ºC in mountainous regions.
Humidity levels will range from 30 to 75 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be moderate becoming rough at times especially with clouds in the Arabian Gulf and, moderate becoming rough at times during the day in the Oman sea.
