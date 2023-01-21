UAE weather: Yellow alert issued, temperature to drop to 4ºC

Two sides discuss bilateral cooperation to benefit mutual interests of both countries
The day will be fair to partly cloudy and cloudy at times over some eastern areas and sea, with a probability of light rainfall, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Authorities have also issued a yellow fog alert: "A chance of fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which drop even further at times over some Western areas from 6.10am until 9am, today."
Light to moderate winds freshening at times eastward and northward.
Temperatures could be as high as 27ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 24ºC in Abu Dhabi and 26ºC in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 14ºC in Abu Dhabi and 15ºC in Dubai and 4ºC in mountainous regions.
It will be humid by night and Sunday morning with a probability of mist formation over some Internal areas westward. Levels will range from 30 to 75 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate, possibly rough at times during the day in the Oman sea.
ALSO READ:
Two sides discuss bilateral cooperation to benefit mutual interests of both countries
Sheikh Mohamed highlights importance of continuing communication and talks to find political solutions to crisis
The platform aims to empower youth and society to contribute towards sustainable future
Both entities will join hands to hold events such as workshops, seminars and conferences
There's a new joke running around in the Philippines: Instead of gifting your wife a diamond ring, give onion rings
Chinese national Alexis came second to pick up Dh70,000 cash prize
Top official advises motorists to be cautious when driving near road crossings
'She would give you anything,' says one woman, who met Mary Taylor over 10 years ago