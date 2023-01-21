UAE weather: Yellow alert issued, temperature to drop to 4ºC

There is a "chance of fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility", authorities say

The day will be fair to partly cloudy and cloudy at times over some eastern areas and sea, with a probability of light rainfall, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Authorities have also issued a yellow fog alert: "A chance of fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which drop even further at times over some Western areas from 6.10am until 9am, today."

Light to moderate winds freshening at times eastward and northward.

Temperatures could be as high as 27ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 24ºC in Abu Dhabi and 26ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 14ºC in Abu Dhabi and 15ºC in Dubai and 4ºC in mountainous regions.

It will be humid by night and Sunday morning with a probability of mist formation over some Internal areas westward. Levels will range from 30 to 75 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate, possibly rough at times during the day in the Oman sea.

