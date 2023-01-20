UAE weather: Chance of light rain, low clouds to appear

The Emirates is considered one of the safest countries in the world with a 'very low' risk of spread of extremist activities
The day will be partly cloudy in general, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Low clouds will appear over some northern coastal areas and the sea with a chance of light rainfall.
Temperatures could be as high as 28ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 25ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai. The temperature will increase gradually.
However, temperatures could be as low as 17ºC in Abu Dhabi and 19ºC in Dubai and 5ºC in mountainous regions.
Light to moderate winds freshening at times over the sea.
It will be humid by night and Saturday morning with a probability of mist formation over some Western areas. Levels will range from 35 to 75 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and moderate in the Oman sea.
