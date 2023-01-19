Watch: UAE motorists drive through rain as morning downpour hits 4 emirates

Residents can expect colder weather over the next few days, according to the latest forecast

by Nandini Sircar Published: Thu 19 Jan 2023, 9:48 AM Last updated: Thu 19 Jan 2023, 10:13 AM

Temperatures in the UAE may significantly decrease over the next few days, as rains pour down in at least four emirates this morning.

Sharjah, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah and the city of Al Ain in Abu Dhabi initially saw cloudy skies, with subsequent light to moderate rainfall on Thursday morning.

The National Center of Meteorology has posted videos of vehicles in Rahmaniyah, Sharjah driving through rain in the wee hours of the morning today.

Meanwhile, Al Batayih in Sharjah also experienced rainfall today with Kalba and Al Rafee’a areas in the emirate, receiving light rain.

A video posted on Twitter by the Storm Centre also shows the central region of Sharjah, Maliha, experiencing heavy showers with residents and drivers experiencing water logging.

Al Fujairah International Airport also experienced rain today.

The NCM has issued alerts as strong winds continue to blow over parts of the UAE.

A weather forecast report by the NCM states, “From Thursday to Monday, the country will be under the effect of an extension of low-pressure system from the east. This will be accompanied by an upper air stream merging from the west with a cold air mass. It will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times with a chance of light to moderate rainfall over some northern, eastern, coastal areas and islands over spaced periods of time, with a significant decrease in temperatures.”

The report further states, “The northwesterly wind will be fresh and strong at times leading to dust and sand with Easterly to northeasterly winds, becoming moderate to fresh at times. The sea will be moderate to rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.”

