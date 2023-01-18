UAE weather: Yellow alert issued for clouds, rain; significant decrease in temperature predicted

Also joining the fleet is an innovative rescue vehicle designed for challenging missions and car accidents, equipped with a crane and other specialised equipment
The weather in the UAE will be partly cloudy and dusty in general, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). There is a chance of rain falling over northern and eastern areas of the country during the day.
A yellow alert has been issued for rain in the northern parts of the country.
NCM predicts a significant decrease in temperatures today. They will reach 23°C in Abu Dhabi and 24°C in Dubai. The emirates will see both see a low of 19°C.
Moderate to strong winds will cause blowing dust. The sea will be rough to very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in the Oman Sea.
ALSO READ:
Also joining the fleet is an innovative rescue vehicle designed for challenging missions and car accidents, equipped with a crane and other specialised equipment
Residents to learn about different types of waste through awareness campaigns
Joe Biden said his country remains steadfast in its pursuit of diplomacy to bring a peaceful end to the war in Yemen
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev receives guard of honour, 21 gun salute upon arrival
Women have been consistently underrepresented on editorial boards across disciplines, and they are found to be less likely to publish their own work in their own journals
The department, with experienced emergency and trauma care experts, will provide round-the-clock medical care and treatment for occupational injuries
The leaders also discussed regional and global issues during the meeting held at Zabeel Palace
Heavy turbulence is standard in the Himalayan country, where airlines fly to remote hilly towns and mountains shrouded in clouds