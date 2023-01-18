UAE weather: Yellow alert issued for clouds, rain; significant decrease in temperature predicted

It will be dusty in general and cloudy at times; moderate to strong winds will blow

Photo: Shihab

By Web Desk Published: Wed 18 Jan 2023, 6:26 AM

The weather in the UAE will be partly cloudy and dusty in general, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). There is a chance of rain falling over northern and eastern areas of the country during the day.

A yellow alert has been issued for rain in the northern parts of the country.

Photo: Twitter

NCM predicts a significant decrease in temperatures today. They will reach 23°C in Abu Dhabi and 24°C in Dubai. The emirates will see both see a low of 19°C.

Moderate to strong winds will cause blowing dust. The sea will be rough to very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in the Oman Sea.

ALSO READ: