Watch: Young American girl mesmerised by prayer call in Dubai Mall; video goes viral

After the clip was shared on Twitter by Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Sunday, social media users have reshared it on various platforms

by Lamya Tawfik Published: Mon 28 Nov 2022, 12:41 PM

A video of a young American girl reacting to the call to prayers in Dubai Mall has gone viral after being posted by the Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

In the video, which was shot in 2014, a little girl in a striped dress is seen holding a stuffed toy in one hand and looking around her in amazement while she hears the call to prayer from mall speakers. “That’s a good one,” she is heard telling her father who answers: “That’s the call to prayer. What do you think?”

After the video was shared on Twitter on Sunday, social media users have retweeted and commented on the video on various platforms. At the time this article was written, the video was retweeted hundreds of times.

Many praised Sheikh Saif for posting the video, praying that the Allah protects the nation. Others commented by saying “SubhanAllah” (Allah is perfect) and “MashaAllah” (Allah has willed it), “Allahu Akbar” (Allah is great) and some praised the little girl’s fitra (nature).

Here are some of the comments received after the video was posted:

User ariellaeder said, "This is me on my balcony every time I hear the muezzin calling to pray. I am not a [Muslim] but love to listen to it."

"The call to prayer is an atmospheric, timeless & comforting sound even to me, a non-Muslim, in this chaotic world we now live in," commented user infamousacademy.

jojojames_jn said, "This prayer always soothes & create inner peace when [you] listen to it."

