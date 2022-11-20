Watch: Hundreds of Emiratis attend American woman's funeral in Abu Dhabi; UAE minister praises 'unity of Islam'

Now in its sixth edition, the DFC has played a tremendous role in influencing several people’s fitness journeys
At a mosque in Abu Dhabi, an incredible crowd of Emiratis recently turned up for the funeral of an elderly American woman — whom they didn’t even know.
It was a touching story that moved the UAE’s Minister of Interior, Lt-Gen Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan. On Sunday, he shared a video featuring a man named ‘Majed’ who spoke of how Islam unites everyone and uplifts women.
In the clip, Majed said the woman was a newly converted Muslim who passed away at the age of 93. She lived in Abu Dhabi with her son.
News of her death circulated via WhatsApp, prompting hundreds of Emiratis to show up at her funeral to pray for her.
In the video, Majed shared photos of a crowd of men that filled the mosque, stretching all the way to the parking lot.
"Around 1,000 men attended her funeral, and they don't even know her. This is Islam,” he said.
"Hundreds of men carried her on their shoulders. This religion came to uplift women,” he added.
Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan thanked Majed for sharing the story and lauded the show of “positive Emirati citizenship”.
