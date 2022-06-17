Watch: Sheikh Mohammed highlights importance of knowledge after opening of region's biggest library

Dubai Ruler takes to social media to share his views on reading and books

By Web Desk Published: Fri 17 Jun 2022, 5:35 PM

Knowledge is endless and it never stops. If a day passes by without learning anything new, it is a day wasted.

These were the views shared by the Ruler of Dubai in a new video on social media on Friday.

They come on the heels of the opening of the region's biggest library on June 16. The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library (MBRL) houses 1.1 million books in 30 languages spread over 54,000sqm on seven floors and in nine libraries.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, shared the importance of books and reading, noting that the first word revealed in the Quran was 'read'.

"Reading is nourishment for the soul and mind," he said, highlighting how history teaches that civilisations rise and nations prosper through knowledge.

Entry to the library is free, but those wishing to visit have to register at https://mbrl.ae/ or download the app.

