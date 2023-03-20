Watch: Sharjah Ruler drives to massive UAE wheat farm to witness first harvest

He had sowed seeds at the 400-hectare facility four months back

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 20 Mar 2023, 12:14 PM

Seeds sown by the Sharjah Ruler at a massive farm have borne wheat. His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, had sown the seeds at the 400-hectare farm on November 30, 2022. Nearly four months after, he has driven back to the massive field to witness its first harvest.

A video posted by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau showed workers harvesting the produce from eight green circles carved out of the Sharjah desert.

The second phase of the project will see the area expanded to 880 hectares by 2024. By 2025, it will cover 1,400 hectares.

Thirteen-metre irrigation lines water the crops in a process that is powered by artificial intelligence. A state-of-the-art irrigation station provides water to the wheat farm through six large suction pumps with a capacity of up to 60,000 cubic metres of water throughout the day. Water is transported from the Hamda station through a 13-kilometre conveyor line to the farm.