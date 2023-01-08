Watch: Majestic carpet of green covers UAE desert as Sharjah wheat farm blooms

The first harvest from the 400-hectare land is expected in the next couple of months

Photo Courtesy: Instagram (Sharjah Government Media Bureau)

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 8 Jan 2023, 12:35 PM Last updated: Sun 8 Jan 2023, 12:38 PM

A wheat farm has transformed the desert into an oasis of green just a little over a month after the Sharjah Ruler sowed seeds there.

His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, had launched the first phase of the project that covers ​​400 hectares on November 30, 2022.

On Sunday, the Sharjah Government Media Bureau posted a video of the Sharjah Ruler visiting the farm in Mleiha — this time fully bloomed. The video features a timelapse clip showing how the crop grew.

The harvest is likely to happen in the next couple of months.

Here's how the farm looked in November:

And here's how it looks now during the visit of Sheikh Sultan:

The second phase of the project will see the area expanded to 880 hectares by 2024. By 2025, it will cover 1,400 hectares.

Thirteen-metre irrigation lines water the crops in a process that is powered by artificial intelligence.

