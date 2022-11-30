Watch: Sharjah Ruler sows seeds at massive wheat farm launched in Mleiha

This new farm in the emirate's Mleiha region is expected to cover 1,400 hectares by 2025

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 30 Nov 2022, 4:48 PM

The Sharjah Ruler has sown seeds at a massive wheat farm in the Mleiha region. This marked the launch of the first phase of the project that covers ​​400 hectares. The harvest is likely to happen in four months.

The second phase of the project will see the area expanded to 880 hectares by 2024. By 2025, the farm will cover 1,400 hectares.

His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, stressed the importance of projects to ensure food security.

He highlighted how the UAE’s annual wheat imports can be reduced thanks to the farm.

More details to follow.

