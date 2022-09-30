Watch: New UAE clinic on wheels brings doctors to residents' doorsteps

Now, Abu Dhabi residents will be able to access healthcare services — from consultations to lab tests — right outside their homes

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Fri 30 Sep 2022, 12:32 PM

A new state-of-the-art mobile clinic is now bringing healthcare services to the doorsteps of Abu Dhabi residents.

With the mobile solution created by Seha facility Ambulatory Healthcare Services, residents will be able to access preventive and treatment services — from consultations to laboratory tests — right outside their homes.

Dr Noura Al Ghaithi, acting CEO of Ambulatory Healthcare Services, said: “As life’s demands increase, some may neglect their health because they have no time to see the doctor. In some cases, the elderly are resistant to visiting a clinic, while others may want more privacy when seeking care. That is why we are launching our new mobile offering today.”

The mobile unit — with experienced doctors and nurses on board — is equipped with assessment and consultation areas. Among the services it offers are specialty consultations; chronic disease management; ‘Ifhas’ screening; premarital, pre-university, and pre-employment screening; adult and child vaccinations; physiotherapy; body mass analysis; hearing testing; vision testing; and several diagnostic services, such as ECG, ultrasound, heart stress test and comprehensive lab tests.

Here's a look inside the clinic:

“Through this new clinic we can provide access to a wide range of preventive and curative specialised services for our patients at their homes and with the same high levels of quality and safety that we follow in our centres," Dr Al Ghaithi said.

It is open seven days a week from 8am to 10pm. The clinic accepts insurance from more than 30 companies and provides competitive prices for patients who do not have coverage. Those who wish to book an appointment may call 027113737.

Seha owns and operates all the public hospitals and clinics in the emirate of Abu Dhabi. It runs 14 hospitals, 70 ambulatory care, family care and urgent care centres and three blood banks.

“Through tapping into the specialists at our multi-specialty centres spread across Abu Dhabi, we are also able to send the specialised doctors to our patients based on their medical needs.”

Seha is one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the Middle East with more than 14,000 doctors, nurses, ancillary care, and administrative personnel.

Patients will be able to request specialised doctors from a wide range of specialties, including family medicine, paediatric, internal medicine, diabetes and endocrinology, gastroenterology, dermatology and more.

