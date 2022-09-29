UAE flights: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi announces new route from Dh149

The service will operate thrice a week; tickets are already on sale on the ultra-low-fare national airline's website and mobile app

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 29 Sep 2022, 1:54 PM

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, has launched its latest routes to Turkey’s capital and the second most populous city in the country, Ankara.

The flight to Ankara will commence on January 19, 2023 and will operate on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Tickets are already on sale on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app, with fares starting as low as Dh149.

The new routes will enable Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to offer tourists and residents hassle-free, affordable travel in both the UAE and throughout the region. The national airline now flies to more than 36 destinations within a five-hour flight time radius of Abu Dhabi, since launching in January 2021.

Strategically located in the UAE, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi provides ultra-low fare, hassle-free and efficient travel options to Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Ankara (Turkey), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Dammam (Saudi Arabia), Kuwait City (Kuwait), Kutaisi (Georgia), Manama (Bahrain), Male (Maldives), Muscat (Oman), Nur Sultan (Kazakhstan), Salalah (Oman), Santorini (Greece), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tel-Aviv (Israel), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.

The airline has a young fleet composed of five brand new state-of-the-art Airbus A321neo aircraft, offering the lowest fuel burn, emissions and noise footprint. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has the lowest environmental footprint among its competitors in the region, supporting the airline’s long-term commitment to sustainability.

Passengers can book tickets with confidence, thanks to WIZZ Flex. With WIZZ Flex, passengers can cancel their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100% of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.

ALSO READ: