Covid-19: Abu Dhabi announces updated safety measures for hotels, events

UAE capital's Department of Culture and Tourism has announced changes to the AlHosn app's Green Pass System, among others

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 28 Sep 2022, 2:12 PM Last updated: Wed 28 Sep 2022, 2:15 PM

With the UAE relaxing its Covid safety rules, the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) - Abu Dhabi has updated precautionary measures at hotel and tourism establishments, events, and cultural and leisure venues.

The new measures are effective immediately, the authority said in a circular sent to owners and managers of such venues.

The Green Pass system will apply for events. This means those attending events would need to show the pass on AlHosn app. Event organisers may implement "additional precautionary measures where needed".

Covid-vaccinated and those exempted from taking the jab will have an Al Hosn Green Pass validity of 30 days. The validity is seven days for non-vaccinated individuals.

Wearing face masks indoors and outdoors is now optional. However, it is mandatory for food handlers, and suspected and positive cases and recommended for those with chronic illness and the elderly.

"Please note that the above-mentioned establishments will be checked by DCT Abu Dhabi's inspectors to verify compliance," the authority said. "We hope that you will comply … to avoid legal measures."

As part of sweeping changes announced to Covid safety measures, mask-wearing has been made optional in all public spaces in the UAE, except medical facilities, mosques and public transportation means. The isolation period for Covid-positive cases has been halved to five days. Social distancing at mosques has been removed, and the validity of the Green Pass on Al Hosn app increased to 30 days.

