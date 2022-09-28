New Covid-19 rules: Are masks required at Dubai airport?

Three UAE-based airlines had earlier clarified which guidelines passengers would have to follow throughout their journey

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 28 Sep 2022, 10:51 AM Last updated: Wed 28 Sep 2022, 11:13 AM

Three UAE-based airlines - Emirates, Etihad and flydubai - have confirmed that masks are not mandatory for passengers onboard.

Now, a Dubai Airports spokesperson has said that mask wearing is optional for passengers at Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC) effective today, Wednesday, September 28.

"Based on their specific requirements or the rules applicable at intermediate or final destinations, airlines can, however, request passengers to wear the face mask on board if deemed necessary," the spokesperson said.

"The well-being of all our customers and staff is our topmost priority and Dubai Airports works closely with regulatory authorities, airlines and service partners to ensure a safe and healthy airport environment."

Emirates and flydubai had earlier clarified that for passengers travelling from or transiting through the Dubai airports, the Covid safety rules of their destination would apply throughout their journey. This means that if the final destination requires masks to be worn, the airline will ask passengers to wear the face covering.

Etihad Airways said masks will only be required for passengers flying to China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Maldives, Philippines, South Korea, Seychelles or Canada.

