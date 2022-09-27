Dubai: Emirates says masks not mandatory onboard flights

Dubai-based airline Emirates has made mask wearing optional onboard

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Tue 27 Sep 2022, 4:47 PM Last updated: Tue 27 Sep 2022, 4:51 PM

“Wearing a face mask is optional in the UAE and on Emirates flights. If you are travelling from or transiting through Dubai International, the mask rules of your destination will apply throughout your journey,” Emirates said on its website.

This came after authorities in the UAE eased most Covid safety rules. Mask wearing inside flights is no longer a requirement, but airlines can enforce the rule if they deem necessary.

More details to follow.