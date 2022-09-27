UAE flights: Travelling to India, Pakistan? Mask rules explained

Mask wearing has been made optional in all public spaces in the UAE, except medical facilities, mosques and public transportation means

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 27 Sep 2022, 6:24 PM

Dubai-based Emirates and flydubai have made mask wearing optional onboard after the UAE eased Covid safety rules. Both airlines will, however, ask passengers travelling from or transiting through Dubai to wear the face covering if it is required at their final destination.

Mask wearing inside flights is no longer a mandatory requirement, but airlines can enforce the rule if they deem necessary.

Pakistan’s largest private carrier Airblue welcomed the move, with a spokesperson saying that passengers flying to Dubai will not be required to wear a mask. However, those flying out of Dubai on Airblue will need mask up as required by Pakistani authorities.

A spokesperson for Air India and Air India Express said passengers must abide by rules mandated by the Indian government.

"When travellers land in the UAE, they will follow rules and guidelines set by the local government. We will continue to follow the rules set by the government of India. Passengers travelling to and from India on board Air India flights will have to wear face masks," the spokesperson clarified.”

He said the airline is awaiting further instructions on this matter.

As part of sweeping changes announced to Covid safety measures, mask wearing has been made optional in all public spaces in the UAE, except medical facilities, mosques and public transportation means.

With inputs from Dhanusha Gokulan and Muzaffar Rizvi.

