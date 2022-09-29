Watch: Giant ‘zero’ bins for single-use plastic bottles to be set up across Abu Dhabi

Ninety-seven people were crowned champions in 2.5km, 5km and 10km competitions; there was also a 200-metre sprint for kids under eight
A number of giant bins shaped as zeroes will be moving around Abu Dhabi to serve as collection points for single-use plastic bottles, which will then be recycled.
To be placed at malls, parks and event venues, the 'Big Zero' installations are part of the emirate's larger 'Mission to Zero' campaign. The goal is to achieve zero in single-use plastic consumption, carbon emissions, waste, and harm to biodiversity in Abu Dhabi.
The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) will be bringing the zero bins to different spots in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra to ensure that the entire emirate is covered by the campaign.
Residents are encouraged to start collecting their single-use plastic bottles and drop them at the nearest 'Big Zero' installation.
Adnec Group hosted the first three installations of three large bins at Adnec during the ongoing Abu Dhabi Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition, which is running until October 2.
Here's a video of attendees tossing their plastic bottles into the Big Zero:
Ahmed Baharoon, executive director of Environment Information, Science Outreach Management Division at EAD, said: “Mission to Zero is a multi-faceted outreach campaign where we are striving the get all residents of Abu Dhabi to join us in achieving the zero target of single-use plastic consumption. To support this aim, we are introducing 'Big Zero' installations that the public will be able to find in hotspots around Abu Dhabi, where they can deposit single-use plastic bottles for recycling purposes. We have signed an agreement with plastic collection and recycling service provider who will be responsible for the recycling of the bottles.”
He added: “At EAD we like to think big – hence the name of the installations and we are certain that we will be able to collect a remarkable amount of bottles and avoid the public disposing of them in a way that harms our environment."
Another element of Mission to Zero is the 'Pile it Up' Campaign, a challenge launched in Abu Dhabi schools, encouraging them to compete in the collection of the most single-use plastic bottles for recycling.
The EAD has also tasked young people to visit small grocery stores (baqalas) with posters; educate them on the harms of single-use plastic; and encourage them to use more eco-friendly alternatives.
Mission to Zero is a component of the Single-Use Plastic Policy launched by EAD in 2020, and the implementation of a ban on single-use plastic bags in Abu Dhabi officially began on June 1. Major retailers such as Abu Dhabi Co-operative Society and Spar, Carrefour, Lulu Hypermarket, Choithrams, Spinneys and Waitrose are now offering multi-use grocery bags.
ALSO READ:
Ninety-seven people were crowned champions in 2.5km, 5km and 10km competitions; there was also a 200-metre sprint for kids under eight
The state's Chief Minister will embark on a two-day visit to Dubai Safari Park and Sharjah Safari with a team of high-level officials
People with technological and non-tech backgrounds were brought together at an interactive workshop to discuss the impact of the field
The challenge is the culmination of a five-day brainstorming session which was organised as part of the pre-forum activities
Dr Jim Yong Kim also urged governments, global organisations to become better communicators to more effectively deal with conflict
The father of two is using his second chance at life to urge others to kick the habit and lead healthier lifestyles
With daily caseloads hovering around the 300-mark, virtually zero deaths, several precautionary measures have been relaxed
Motorists urged to use alternative routes to reach their destination