Watch: Giant ‘zero’ bins for single-use plastic bottles to be set up across Abu Dhabi

The installations are part of the emirate's larger mission to eliminate plastic use, cut waste and slash carbon emissions

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 29 Sep 2022, 5:19 PM

A number of giant bins shaped as zeroes will be moving around Abu Dhabi to serve as collection points for single-use plastic bottles, which will then be recycled.

To be placed at malls, parks and event venues, the 'Big Zero' installations are part of the emirate's larger 'Mission to Zero' campaign. The goal is to achieve zero in single-use plastic consumption, carbon emissions, waste, and harm to biodiversity in Abu Dhabi.

The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) will be bringing the zero bins to different spots in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra to ensure that the entire emirate is covered by the campaign.

Residents are encouraged to start collecting their single-use plastic bottles and drop them at the nearest 'Big Zero' installation.

Adnec Group hosted the first three installations of three large bins at Adnec during the ongoing Abu Dhabi Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition, which is running until October 2.

Here's a video of attendees tossing their plastic bottles into the Big Zero:

Ahmed Baharoon, executive director of Environment Information, Science Outreach Management Division at EAD, said: “Mission to Zero is a multi-faceted outreach campaign where we are striving the get all residents of Abu Dhabi to join us in achieving the zero target of single-use plastic consumption. To support this aim, we are introducing 'Big Zero' installations that the public will be able to find in hotspots around Abu Dhabi, where they can deposit single-use plastic bottles for recycling purposes. We have signed an agreement with plastic collection and recycling service provider who will be responsible for the recycling of the bottles.”

He added: “At EAD we like to think big – hence the name of the installations and we are certain that we will be able to collect a remarkable amount of bottles and avoid the public disposing of them in a way that harms our environment."

Challenge for schools

Another element of Mission to Zero is the 'Pile it Up' Campaign, a challenge launched in Abu Dhabi schools, encouraging them to compete in the collection of the most single-use plastic bottles for recycling.

The EAD has also tasked young people to visit small grocery stores (baqalas) with posters; educate them on the harms of single-use plastic; and encourage them to use more eco-friendly alternatives.

Mission to Zero is a component of the Single-Use Plastic Policy launched by EAD in 2020, and the implementation of a ban on single-use plastic bags in Abu Dhabi officially began on June 1. Major retailers such as Abu Dhabi Co-operative Society and Spar, Carrefour, Lulu Hypermarket, Choithrams, Spinneys and Waitrose are now offering multi-use grocery bags.

