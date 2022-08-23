Sharjah to ban single-use plastic bags from January 2024

It will introduce a new tariff of 25 fils from October 1 this year

Tue 23 Aug 2022

Sharjah will ban single-use plastic bags from January 1, 2024, it was announced on Tuesday. According to a resolution issued by the emirate's executive council, environmentally-friendly alternatives will be provided to shoppers.

From January 1, 2024, it is prohibited to trade, produce, offer or import single-use plastic bags and materials in the emirate.

The Department of Municipal Affairs has been tasked with formulating plans and policies to implement the ban. It will also undertake consumer awareness programmes to help residents switch to multi-use and environment-friendly bags.

In preparation for the move in 2024, the emirate will also introduce a 25-fil tariff per single-use plastic bag from October 1, 2022.

In Abu Dhabi, a ban on single-use plastics went into effect on June 1, while in Dubai, since July 1, retailers have been charging 25 fils per bag. Interestingly, retailers in Dubai told Khaleej Times that they have seen a 40 per cent drop in the use of such bags within a month.

