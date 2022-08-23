Four reasons why Sharjah is banning single-use plastic bags

Emirate is introducing 25-fil tariff per single-use plastic bag from October 1

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 23 Aug 2022, 6:03 PM

Starting January 1, 2024, Sharjah will not allow single-use plastic to be used. The Executive Council's decision is part of the continuation of efforts to make the emirate environment friendly and to its support conservation plans.

According to the decision, it is prohibited to trade, produce, offer or import single-use plastic bags and materials, They shoudl be replaced with multi-use bags and materials with technical specifications and standards approved by the Department of Municipalities Affairs.

In preparation for the move, the emirate is introducing a 25-fil tariff per single-use plastic bag from October 1, 2022.

Here's why Sharjah is banning single-use plastic :

Protecting the environment from the dangers of plastic pollution and reducing the adverse effects of harmful practices Enhancing and encouraging a culture of environmental protection and sustainability by reducing the consumption of single-use plastic bags and materials, leading to their ban Organizing the shift from the consumption of single-use plastic bags and materials, and working to provide environmentally friendly alternatives. Ensure that multi-use bags and materials are handled in a sustainable manner.

The Municipal Affairs in Sharjah is specialised in the following:

Laying down the necessary plans and policies to implement the provisions of this resolution

Determining the prohibited single-use plastic bags and materials and the exceptions contained therein

Preparing and implementing awareness and educational programs on the importance of shifting from consuming single-use plastic bags and materials to consuming other sustainable and multi-use alternatives.

