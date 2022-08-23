Four reasons why Sharjah is banning single-use plastic bags

It could lead to suffocation, loss of consciousness and even death
Starting January 1, 2024, Sharjah will not allow single-use plastic to be used. The Executive Council's decision is part of the continuation of efforts to make the emirate environment friendly and to its support conservation plans.
According to the decision, it is prohibited to trade, produce, offer or import single-use plastic bags and materials, They shoudl be replaced with multi-use bags and materials with technical specifications and standards approved by the Department of Municipalities Affairs.
In preparation for the move, the emirate is introducing a 25-fil tariff per single-use plastic bag from October 1, 2022.
Here's why Sharjah is banning single-use plastic :
The Municipal Affairs in Sharjah is specialised in the following:
ALSO READ:
It could lead to suffocation, loss of consciousness and even death
The video teases the city's most exciting activities on offer
Dubai Islands, formerly known as Deira Islands, will reinforce the emirate’s position as a global destination of choice for residents, visitors and investors
In the largely male-dominated field of manufacturing, Abdulla heads her own operation team
Warning signs of a heart attack are chest pain associated with radiating pain in the arms, nausea and vomiting
Abu Dhabi's refurbished airport has been completed after less than 90 days
Khaleej Times finds out why some safaris cost more than others
They may be imposed over outstanding liabilities, criminal cases, disputes or violation of immigration laws