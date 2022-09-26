Mission to Zero: Abu Dhabi highlights campaign to reduce single-use plastic at Adihex

The recently launched initiative aims to encourage the emirate's residents to adopt more sustainable practices

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Mon 26 Sep 2022, 7:35 PM

The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) is using the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (Adihex) to spread the message about environmental protection, and to encourage residents to employ more sustainable alternatives such as reusable items. The agency is aiming eventually for zero consumption of single-use plastics.

Adihex, the region’s largest event focused on the preservation of cultural heritage, kicked off at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (Adnec) on Monday, September 26, and will run until October 2.

The theme of EAD’s participation this year is centred around the ‘Mission to Zero’ campaign, with a dedicated focus on the Single-Use Plastic Policy launched in 2020. It is through this that the emirate-wide ban of single-use plastic bags was implemented at the beginning of June 2022.

As part of EAD’s future vision for Abu Dhabi, the agency has set an ambitious long-term goal to achieve zero consumption of single-use plastics, supported by zero waste and zero carbon emissions, with zero impact on all Abu Dhabi species.

The campaign will include various offline and online activations targeting all community members, government departments and businesses, and, most importantly, young people.

The main objective is to encourage Abu Dhabi's residents to adopting more sustainable environmental practices – such as the use of reusable items to reduce the reliance on single-use items, while generating less waste.

Dr Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of EAD, said: “With so many facets to Adihex and [with] the theme ‘Sustainability and Heritage…A Reborn Aspiration,’ we are very excited to share with our audience our recently launched ‘Mission to Zero’ campaign. The general public is a very important stakeholder group for us, and we believe they will play a significant role in spreading the campaign’s messages.”

She added: “We look forward to the public adopting environmentally sustainable practices, in a bid to help us reach to our aspirational zero-use target for plastic, carbon emissions and waste.

Therefore, Adihex 2022 is a vital platform for us to get our message across and shed light on this ambitious campaign.

At EAD we always want to ensure that the city of Abu Dhabi is the most liveable and sustainable city in the world and our ‘Mission to Zero’ campaign will allow us to achieve this goal. We would like all visitors to our stand to feel that they are part of our journey towards a better future for all, especially the future generations who will play a pivotal role in instigating change.”

EAD is also showcasing a variety of policies they have put in place in recent years, explaining how these policies have contributed to the conservation of the environment and sustainability in the emirate.

The EAD stand at Adihex (8.A01) has been filled with things to do for people of all ages, and children will find entertaining and interactive activities dedicated just to them.

