Watch: New mosque with stunning glass dome coming up in Sharjah

A mosque with a striking glass ball as its dome has recently been unveiled at the entrance to Al Dhaid in Sharjah. This unique architectural gem was built entirely at the expense of a generous philanthropist.
While the mosque is still under construction but a significant portion of the project has already been completed.
The mosque's contemporarily-styled minaret is designed in a distinctive spiral shape, imparting a sense of towering height. Adjacent to it is the spherical glass structure where worshippers gather for prayers.
The interior of the mosque exudes a spacious and well-lit ambiance, with the geometric shapes of the glass sphere casting reflections on the walls and floor. At the entrance, a prominent inscription of Ayat al-Kursi from the Quran adds a grandeur touch to the setting.
Several people were in awe and voiced their admiration for the mosque and its design in a video shared by Sharjah TV on their official Instagram account.
A commenter, @7sheemaa, wrote, "Imagine praying in it while it's raining". Khalidnoor also write, "An architectural masterpiece, God bless.'
The mosque has truly captivated hearts with its unique design, blending modern aesthetics with spiritual serenity.
