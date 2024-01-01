Look: UAE girl with critical illness builds mosque, school in a remote village

Published: Mon 1 Jan 2024, 3:10 PM

A critically ill Yemini expat girl based in the UAE with the help of local entities has been able to fulfill her dream of building a mosque, a school to learn the holy Quran, and provision of clean drinking water in a remote village.

Nouf Abdul Rahman Al Kindi, now 17 years old, had a viral blood infection. From the age of 6, she was suffering from extreme fatigue, and high body temperature, among other issues.

“We were shocked to discover that Nouf had contracted a severe blood infection necessitating lengthy treatment. As the treatment continued, her condition progressively worsened. As part of the treatment plan, we had to travel to Korea where she eventually made a remarkable recovery,” Nouf’s father Abdulrahman Al Kindi said.

While recovering from her illness, Nouf wanted to realise her wishes with a lasting impact. The family approached the Abu Dhabi-based Make a Wish Foundation, which grants wishes to children suffering from serious and life-threatening diseases. However, Hani Al Zubaidi, CEO of the Make a Wish Foundation, was surprised when Nouf preferred to realise the wishes of those in need, and did not ask anything for herself.

“I vividly recall the encounter when Nouf Al Kindi visited our Foundation’s office. She was a child radiating joy and happiness. Surprisingly, her wish wasn’t to get anything for herself, but to grant the wishes of the needy,” Al Zubaidi noted.

“Nouf wished to build a mosque, a school to memorise the Quran and provide clean drinking water in one of the poor areas. It was from this perspective that we initiated a fundraising campaign to fulfill her wish. Among our contributors were our esteemed partners, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, who turned this wish into a reality in Kyrgyzstan,” Al Zubaidi said.

Saleh Zaher Al Mazrouei, Director General of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, underlined: “We are keen to provide assistance and services to various segments of society in the UAE, with a particular focus on children. We are thrilled to be part of making Nouf’s wish a reality. I thank Nouf for this beautiful wish.”

Nouf couldn’t put in words her feelings after seeing first-hand the happiness and emotions of villagers, including children, of Jalal Abad province in the Nooken district of Kyrgyzstan.

“I was overjoyed seeing my dream materialise and witnessing the happiness on the faces of the villagers, who now have a mosque, a school, and access to clean water. I felt fulfilled because I made an impact in their lives,” she said.

Nouf felt excited after sitting with other children in the school to memorise the holy Quran.

“It's an indescribable feeling after realising my wish. I feel proud of being the reason for their happiness.”

Her father underlined that his daughter exceeded expectations with her dream wishes.

“Nouf’s dream was for her wish to become a long-lasting charity benefitting everyone. I extend my sincere gratitude and appreciation to the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, the Make a Wish Foundation, and all staff for their efforts on behalf of my daughter,” Al Kindi added.

