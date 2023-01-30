Watch: New Burj Khalifa show to wish you a happy birthday

Here is how you can make your day extra special with the world's tallest greeting card

by Sahim Salim Published: Mon 30 Jan 2023, 12:35 PM

If your birthday or that of your loved ones falls before the end of February, you can have the world’s tallest greeting card! In a new initiative, the Burj Khalifa will light up with ‘happy birthday to you’ messages every day at 8.45pm till February 28.

You can head down to the Dubai Mall waterfront promenade, find the perfect spot to capture the Burj Khalifa and click selfies or photos of the birthday person as the show begins.

A spokesperson for Emaar told Khaleej Times that the projection is a “generic happy birthday message” that lasts a little over three minutes.

“The idea is that anyone who is celebrating their birthday on that day can enjoy the show and take pictures. The show is not made for anyone specific.”

A video posted on the Burj Khalifa social media accounts shows the building light up with birthday messages and decorations. “Your special celebrations are ours too,” says the social media post.

Laser shows on the world’s tallest building made a comeback earlier this month. Synchronised with the show on the facade, laser beams dance to the music and wow the crowds. The laser shows will be on till March 31.

