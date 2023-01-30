Watch: New Burj Khalifa show to wish you a happy birthday

It is outfitted with hands-free, voice-activated, wearable computing solutions, among other advanced technology
If your birthday or that of your loved ones falls before the end of February, you can have the world’s tallest greeting card! In a new initiative, the Burj Khalifa will light up with ‘happy birthday to you’ messages every day at 8.45pm till February 28.
You can head down to the Dubai Mall waterfront promenade, find the perfect spot to capture the Burj Khalifa and click selfies or photos of the birthday person as the show begins.
A spokesperson for Emaar told Khaleej Times that the projection is a “generic happy birthday message” that lasts a little over three minutes.
“The idea is that anyone who is celebrating their birthday on that day can enjoy the show and take pictures. The show is not made for anyone specific.”
A video posted on the Burj Khalifa social media accounts shows the building light up with birthday messages and decorations. “Your special celebrations are ours too,” says the social media post.
Laser shows on the world’s tallest building made a comeback earlier this month. Synchronised with the show on the facade, laser beams dance to the music and wow the crowds. The laser shows will be on till March 31.
ALSO READ:
It is outfitted with hands-free, voice-activated, wearable computing solutions, among other advanced technology
As many as 31 participants share second prize of Dh1 million, while the grand prize of Dh10 million goes unclaimed this week
The female prisoner kept mum about the kids, fearing they would be separated
The defendant denied the accusations against him stressing that there was no harm to the plaintiff
The woman had refused to pay back the cash on the pretext that it was spousal alimony
The plaintiff challenged the ruling to the appeals court which has upheld the verdict by the lower court
Take a bite of the buttery, crescent-shaped delicacy — a symbol of French gastronomy, which is increasingly getting popular, globally
Dubai is fast growing as one of the most preferred destinations for couples to hold their celebrations