Watch: Dubai's Burj Khalifa lights up with the Indian flag on nation's 74th Republic Day

The iconic building was also emblazoned with the tricolour in August last year, on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the country's independence

Photo: @burjkhalifa/Twitter

Published: Thu 26 Jan 2023, 9:43 PM

On the occasion of India's 74th Republic Day – and much to the delight of Indian residents in the UAE – the tallest building in the world, Dubai's Burj Khalifa, lit up today with the colours of the Indian flag.

A video shared to the building's official Twitter handle shows the tricolour emblazoned across the facade of the iconic tower – as the national anthem plays in the background, and glorious lights appear to make the flag ripple.

"#BurjKhalifa lights up in celebration of India’s Republic Day. Wishing its people prosperity and peace", the post reads.

This is not the first time the Burj Khalifa has marked an event in this way, with the building lighting up with the Indian flag in August last year on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the country's independence. Surrounding crowds were overjoyed at the sight of the tricolour on the renowned landmark, with a video showing residents cheering as the flag waves in the background.

Republic Day this year has been marked by an array of colourful celebrations across the emirate, from touching school assemblies with students performing medleys of patriotic songs to a vibrant flag hoisting by the Consulate General of India in Dubai – despite the inclement weather of the last few days.

