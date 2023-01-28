Revealed: 6 reasons why Dubai is one of world's top wedding destinations

A growing number of wedding and event planners across the globe have been recommending the city to couples as the perfect venue for such a once-in-a-lifetime event

Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 28 Jan 2023, 1:57 PM Last updated: Sat 28 Jan 2023, 2:01 PM

More couples — some even from halfway around the world — have been travelling to Dubai for their dream weddings, industry experts have said.

The city is fast emerging as a top choice to tie the knoyt, with a growing number of event planners across the globe recommending the emirate to couples as the perfect venue. In fact, many are now choosing Dubai to celebrate not only weddings but also milestone celebrations and personal occasions.

The fifth Dubai Global Wedding Excellence (GWE) retreat and forum held earlier this month turned the spotlight on why more people are seeing the emirate as the best place for weddings.

Here are six reasons:

1. Whatever your theme is, it has a picture-perfect spot

Dubai offers a multitude of stunning backdrops and world-famous landmarks for wedding celebrations, including the Burj Khalifa, Dubai Frame, Museum of the Future and Ain Dubai, as well as a broad portfolio of luxury hotels and resorts.

2. Year-round sunshine plus iconic settings, it's a winner

Whether it is a sparkling cityscape, a beautiful sandy beach, a lush green garden, stunning mountain views or rolling sand dunes, Dubai provides spectacular locales for destination weddings.

3. World's best hotels and resorts are here

Dubai is home to more than 794 luxurious hotels, all of which uphold the highest standards of local hospitality and provide unique ambiences for wedding couples and guests. These include some of the world’s most iconic hotels and resorts, such as Atlantis, The Palm, Four Seasons Resort, Bvlgari, Armani Hotel, Madinat Jumeirah, and many more.

4. Got a particular cuisine in mind? It's served here

A global gastronomy hub, the city’s culinary tapestry is enriched by influences from the food cultures of over 200 nationalities, providing innumerable choices that can suit diverse tastes and preferences. The debut of the Michelin Guide Dubai in June 2022 endorsed the city’s emergence as a leading international fine dining hotspot.

5. Top-notch service everywhere

The city offers a complete 360-degree wedding service, including award-winning wedding planners, chartered flights, chauffeur-driven airport connections, top venues, international photographers and exceptional cuisine and entertainment, in addition to distinctive experiences across the city.

Many hotels and venues throughout the city provide guests with in-house wedding planners. Additionally, guests looking for a unique bespoke experience can seek services from a wide array of freelance and independent planners.

6. Flights are not an issue

With its strategic geographical location midway between the West and East and rising status as a global aviation hub, Dubai ranks as one of the world’s most connected cities. Dubai is less than eight hours away from anywhere in Europe, Asia, and Africa. Moreover, Dubai is highly open and accessible with simplified visa procedures and entry requirements.

ALSO READ:

Multi-awarded destination

The range of international accolades that the city has received has also contributed significantly to bolstering the city’s reputation as a wedding destination, said Laila Suhail, CEO of Strategic Alliances and Partnerships Sector, Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism.

"The city was named the No.1 global destination for two successive years in the Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards. Dubai’s remarkable growth as a preferred wedding destination would not have been possible without the support of all stakeholders," Suhail said.

"As a global lifestyle hub, Dubai is not only the ultimate getaway for couples looking to experience an unforgettable wedding but also offers wonderful settings to mark their special occasions such as anniversaries. Apart from couples, families and friends visiting Dubai to attend weddings can also enjoy an array of unforgettable cultural, dining, entertainment and shopping experiences," the official added.

Unique industry networking platform

The annual Dubai Global Wedding Excellence (GWE) retreat and forum provides a platform for experts, professionals and influencers from across the wedding, lifestyle and events sectors to network, share ideas, exchange best practices, and explore new ways to give couples memorable weddings and anniversary celebrations.

Over 70 international wedding planners, experts and companies from key source markets attended the event. The retreat saw strong participation from Dubai’s traditional and emerging markets including countries from the Middle East, Africa and Asia, as well as India, UK and the US. The event showcased 11 hotel groups in the city including their new and ‘out of the box’ venues, as well as 12 major wedding industry suppliers.