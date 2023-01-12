UAE: 46-yr-old engineer wins nearly Dh50,000 in Mahzooz draw, plans to splurge on dream wedding

Public Prosecution shares social media post to highlight the offence
American aviation engineer Andre now has the chance to enjoy a lavish wedding in March after winning the second prize in the latest Mahzooz draw.
Matching four out of five winning numbers, the expat shared the Dh1 million prize with 20 other winners. Each of them walked away with Dh47,619.
The Dubai resident, who has been in the UAE for the past 15 years, said: "I am overjoyed! This is a lot of money; therefore, my fiancé and I will set aside a portion for our wedding and honeymoon."
Christopher — a 52-year-old British expat civil engineer — said he now has a new purpose in life, thanks to this win.
After spending nearly three decades in the UAE, he is relocating to the Philippines with his family in January. He intends to use some of his winnings to help educate the country's less fortunate children by buying them school supplies and lunches.
Mahzooz's 110th Super Saturday raffle draw winners include 68-year-old Indian expat Ganapathy, a retired chartered accountant who has lived in the UAE for 22 years. He now has his own accounting practice.
Ganapathy is excited about the prospect of using the Dh100,000 he has just won to buy a new DSLR camera and invest time in using his new gadget to capture nature's beauty.
The second raffle draw winner William, 47, is a Filipino father of four and works as a document controller in Dubai for 15 years. He would like to use his winnings to complete building his home and start a new business in the Philippines.
Force dealt with 85 insult reports and 6 defamation cases using information technology last year
Community initiative that serves as a link between force and public helps people living in residential districts
AI-powered lost and found smart system of the authority helped return over 80,000 lost items to owners inside and outside the country
Bookstore managers, who have been preparing for the whirlwind release, say that they have not seen such interest in a book since the final Harry Potter volume
The country is very interested in cooperating in the agricultural sector with the UAE, he added
In less than a year, single-use plastic shopping bags will be banned across all stores and shopping malls
What to do if document expired 10 years ago; and four other questions answered