UAE: 46-yr-old engineer wins nearly Dh50,000 in Mahzooz draw, plans to splurge on dream wedding

Another winner is relocating to the Philippines soon and hopes to use the prize money to help educate the country's less fortunate children

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 12 Jan 2023, 1:00 PM Last updated: Thu 12 Jan 2023, 2:14 PM

American aviation engineer Andre now has the chance to enjoy a lavish wedding in March after winning the second prize in the latest Mahzooz draw.

Matching four out of five winning numbers, the expat shared the Dh1 million prize with 20 other winners. Each of them walked away with Dh47,619.

The Dubai resident, who has been in the UAE for the past 15 years, said: "I am overjoyed! This is a lot of money; therefore, my fiancé and I will set aside a portion for our wedding and honeymoon."

Christopher — a 52-year-old British expat civil engineer — said he now has a new purpose in life, thanks to this win.

After spending nearly three decades in the UAE, he is relocating to the Philippines with his family in January. He intends to use some of his winnings to help educate the country's less fortunate children by buying them school supplies and lunches.

Mahzooz's 110th Super Saturday raffle draw winners include 68-year-old Indian expat Ganapathy, a retired chartered accountant who has lived in the UAE for 22 years. He now has his own accounting practice.

Ganapathy is excited about the prospect of using the Dh100,000 he has just won to buy a new DSLR camera and invest time in using his new gadget to capture nature's beauty.

The second raffle draw winner William, 47, is a Filipino father of four and works as a document controller in Dubai for 15 years. He would like to use his winnings to complete building his home and start a new business in the Philippines.