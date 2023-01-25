From Anushka-Virat to Athiya-Rahul: 5 Bollywood-cricket celebrity couples that captured hearts

Here are some famous couples that made headlines and captured the public's attention

By Web Desk Published: Wed 25 Jan 2023, 3:01 PM Last updated: Wed 25 Jan 2023, 3:22 PM

The special relationship between India's two loves - Bollywood and cricket - is proven time and again. Bollywood actresses have been falling in love with, and sometimes even marrying, members of the Indian cricket team for decades now.

Here are some Bollywood-cricket couples that made headlines and captured the public's attention:

1. Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul

This is the latest in a long list of celebrity weddings featuring cricket stars and Bollywood actors. Shetty and Rahul tied the knot on January 23, 2023, in a private ceremony at Athiya’s actor father Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala, India.

2. Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya

The Indian actress and cricketer got hitched in a private ceremony during the pandemic in 2020, after they got engaged in Dubai on January 1 the same year. Few months later, they welcomed a baby boy, Agastya.

3. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

File photo

The famous couple got married on December 11, 2017 in Italy, and have been setting 'couple goals' ever since. They recently celebrated their 5th anniversary, posting cute and/or quirky pictures of each other on social media.

4. Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan

Photo: Instagram

Actress Sagrika Ghatge, best known for her role in the SRK-starrer Chak De India (Go for it, India), married cricketer Zaheer Khan, also in 2017. They reportedly dated for nine months before tying the knot.

5. Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Singh

Photo: Instagram

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech got married in a beautiful ceremony in Goa, India, back in 2016. The beach-side Hindu ceremony in Goa was preceded by a gurudwara wedding, as per Sikh traditions, in Punjab.

ALSO READ: