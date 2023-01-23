First look: Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty shares stunning photos from wedding to cricketer KL Rahul

'Who is Shah Rukh Khan?' Asks Indian minister amid protests against actor's film Pathaan
Chief minister of north east state ensures he will take action if any incident of law-and-order violation is reported
Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul on Monday tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. The duo got married in presence of close family members and friends, at Athiya’s actor father Suniel Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala, which is located about 82 km from Mumbai. The newly married couple took to Instagram to share pictures from the wedding ceremony.
“In your light, I learn how to love…” Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness,” they wrote on their respective social media handles.
Athiya, 30, daughter of actor Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty, made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with Nikkhil Advani-directed “Hero”; a remake of co-producer Subhash Ghai’s 1983 classic of the same name.
Rahul, 30, is currently serving as the vice-captain of the Indian cricket team in test cricket.
