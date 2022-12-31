Look: From Enrique Iglesias to Virat Kohli, 8 stars in UAE to celebrate New Year 2023

Professional divers took advantage of the emirate’s beautiful clear skies to navigate tricky obstacles and score points
The UAE has one of the most magnificent NYE bashes across the globe. International celebrities often fly in to bring in the new year.
As we bring in 2023, here's who was spotted in the country planning to ring in 2023 with a bang.
Sharing a picture of the last sunrise of this year, the couple posed beneath orange skies. The star actor and her husband, a renowned cricketer, are seen looking towards the horizon.
Sharma also shared a picture of them standing front of Burj Khalifa. She posted multiple stories of the city throughout the day.
International pop sensation Kylie Minogue will be the headline act at Atlantis, The Palm’s New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner and will bring in the new year with fans.
The King of Latin Pop Enrique Iglesias will set pulses racing when he performs live in Dubai at Nammos on New Year's Eve.
Spotted at the Sharjah House of Wisdom last week, the viral dance troupe has been in and out of the country. The Norwegian dance troupe that has become an internet sensation with their quirky and entertaining videos will reportedly be in the country to welcome the new year.
Indian music icon Guru Randhawa will treat fans to his greatest hits at a New Year's Eve concert in Ras Al Khaimah. The Punjabi singer will perform at Al Marjan Island's Concert Village.
Indian television actor, Mouni Roy will be welcoming the next year in Abu Dhabi. She was pictured in an Abu Dhabi resort with husband and friends.
In a picture posted by MS Dhoni's wife on Instagram, the international cricketer can be seen standing with friends in a Dubai restaurant.
The former Indian captain is not active on social media, however, images shared by his wife on social media let his fans know of his whereabouts.
Veteran Bollywood couple Kajol and Ajay Devgan's daughter has been seen partying with friends in the UAE.
Nysa's close friend Orhan Awatramani posted a picture of them jetting into the country.
