Look: From Enrique Iglesias to Virat Kohli, 8 stars in UAE to celebrate New Year 2023

From Enrique Iglesias to Virat Kohli, 8 stars in UAE to celebrate New Year 2023

From sportspersons to actors, several international stars have flocked to the nation as the world celebrates

By Web Desk Published: Sat 31 Dec 2022, 3:17 PM

The UAE has one of the most magnificent NYE bashes across the globe. International celebrities often fly in to bring in the new year.

As we bring in 2023, here's who was spotted in the country planning to ring in 2023 with a bang.

1. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Sharing a picture of the last sunrise of this year, the couple posed beneath orange skies. The star actor and her husband, a renowned cricketer, are seen looking towards the horizon.

Sharma also shared a picture of them standing front of Burj Khalifa. She posted multiple stories of the city throughout the day.

2. Kylie Minogue

International pop sensation Kylie Minogue will be the headline act at Atlantis, The Palm’s New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner and will bring in the new year with fans.

3. Enrique Iglesias

The King of Latin Pop Enrique Iglesias will set pulses racing when he performs live in Dubai at Nammos on New Year's Eve.

4. Quick Style

Spotted at the Sharjah House of Wisdom last week, the viral dance troupe has been in and out of the country. The Norwegian dance troupe that has become an internet sensation with their quirky and entertaining videos will reportedly be in the country to welcome the new year.

5. Guru Randhawa

Indian music icon Guru Randhawa will treat fans to his greatest hits at a New Year's Eve concert in Ras Al Khaimah. The Punjabi singer will perform at Al Marjan Island's Concert Village.

6. Mouni Roy

Indian television actor, Mouni Roy will be welcoming the next year in Abu Dhabi. She was pictured in an Abu Dhabi resort with husband and friends.

7. MS Dhoni

In a picture posted by MS Dhoni's wife on Instagram, the international cricketer can be seen standing with friends in a Dubai restaurant.

The former Indian captain is not active on social media, however, images shared by his wife on social media let his fans know of his whereabouts.

8. Nysa Devgan

Veteran Bollywood couple Kajol and Ajay Devgan's daughter has been seen partying with friends in the UAE.

Nysa's close friend Orhan Awatramani posted a picture of them jetting into the country.

